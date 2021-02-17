2 people in running for Watertown City Council seat, Ruggiero wants to expand list

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The search to fill former Watertown City Council Member Jesse Roshia’s seat has been narrowed down to 3.
According to Mayor Jeff Smith, Amy Horton, Ben Shoen and Thomas Penn have been selected to interview for the position. However, 7 News has confirmed that race is now 2; Thomas Penn has dropped out due to personal reasons.
Now with fewer options, Council Member Lisa Ruggiero feels some of those candidates who weren’t chosen should get a chance.
“Let’s interview them, let’s hear them out. It doesn’t mean by interviewing them that you have to vote for them, but let’s interview them and see what they have to offer. Maybe somebody might say, you know, this may be the better candidate than what I thought,” she said.
Smith says the interviews for the empty seat are slated to take place on Saturday.
The person who’s selected would need to run for election in November if he or she wants to stay on city council.
