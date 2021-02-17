Police: Lewis County woman accused herself of abuse to get paid leave

WEST LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 40 year old Lewis County woman is accused of falsely reporting abuse, which resulted in 8 weeks of paid administrative leave.
State police charged Heather Race of West Leyden with felony counts of third-degree grand larceny, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, and first-degree falsifying business records.
According to police, Race is employed by the state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities in Oneida County. Police said the state Justice Center conducted an investigation into Race making false abuse reports against herself in order to collect paid administrative leave while the abuse allegation was conducted.
According to police, the investigation determined that Race made an anonymous false report accusing herself of abuse, resulting in 8 weeks of paid administrative leave.
The salary amount of this administrative leave was determined to be $6,934.76.
Race was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.
