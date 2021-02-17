Stove blamed for Watertown apartment house fire

By Emily Griffin | February 17, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 2:33 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The cause of Tuesday night’s fire at a Watertown apartment house has been determined.

Watertown fire officials say the fire at 139 Winslow Street, which houses 6 apartment units, was caused by a stove in the kitchen of Unit 5.

Officials say two downstairs units were damaged and two people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

Upon revisiting the scene Wednesday, a repairman told 7 News the two affected units can be repaired.

The Red Cross is assisting one resident.

