Stove blamed for Watertown apartment house fire

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The cause of Tuesday night’s fire at a Watertown apartment house has been determined.
Watertown fire officials say the fire at 139 Winslow Street, which houses 6 apartment units, was caused by a stove in the kitchen of Unit 5.
Officials say two downstairs units were damaged and two people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.
Upon revisiting the scene Wednesday, a repairman told 7 News the two affected units can be repaired.
The Red Cross is assisting one resident.
