Sunny & cold today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bundle up and grab the sunglasses if you’re heading out the door today.
It’s going to be cold and sunny. Highs will be in the upper teens. Early temperatures were mostly in the single digits above and below zero.
It will be cold again tonight, with lows in the single digits.
We’re not expecting any precipitation until late in the day Thursday. Until then, it should be dry and mostly cloudy. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-20s.
Lake effect snow starts to form late in the afternoon. It continues overnight and continues throughout Friday.
Friday will have highs in the upper 20s.
Saturday will be cloudy and in the low 20s.
It will be mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid-20s.
There’s a chance of snow Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 30s both days.
