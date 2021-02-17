Swim teams have home-pool advantage every meet

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - High school sports certainly looks a little different this school year, especially with swimming.
Each team that competes has the home pool advantage.
The Carthage boys’ swim team is holding meets this year virtually, like every other swim team that’s taking part.
The Comets compete in their home pool, recording the times with officials on hand and then comparing them with the team they are matched up with on that day.
“It’s different,” coach Mark Phillips said. “Usually you get that motivation and your adrenaline going when you’re next to someone on the block ready to swim them, but, yeah, this year there’s no other team there and it’s kind of up to the teammates to cheer, to get everyone motivated, and to push during the events, so it’s hard not to feel like a practice, you have to get everyone up and cheering and moving and making it a real meet, because there’s just our team and some officials in there and that’s it.” Despite the abbreviated schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least the boys are in the pool.
“They are in the pool,” Phillips said. “It’s nice to have a season. For a while it looked kind of bleak that we weren’t going to have a season, so we’re just happy. Anytime we get a meet in, we make that a bonus for the year.” Carthage will be facing both Watertown and Lowville on Wednesday in the next virtual meet.
In the virtual setting, though, the real opponent is the clock, but it’s great to be competing.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Lowville 69, Beaver River 39
Harrisville 71, South Lewis 62
