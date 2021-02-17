Swim teams have home-pool advantage every meet

“It’s different,” coach Mark Phillips said. “Usually you get that motivation and your adrenaline going when you’re next to someone on the block ready to swim them, but, yeah, this year there’s no other team there and it’s kind of up to the teammates to cheer, to get everyone motivated, and to push during the events, so it’s hard not to feel like a practice, you have to get everyone up and cheering and moving and making it a real meet, because there’s just our team and some officials in there and that’s it.” Despite the abbreviated schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least the boys are in the pool.