Tammy Sue Goodale, 57, of Gouverneur

Tammy was a one of a kind person, helping anyone that she could through out her life, especially chil-dren in need. Tammy’s life was her family, her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. Aside of spending time with her family, she loved her flowers and plants, hunting, fishing, gardening, and animals. Tammy enjoyed the girls she worked with and taking trips to the casino. She was a go getter and never sit still, always on the go, cleaning, cooking, and making crafts with her grandchildren.