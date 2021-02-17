Tammy Sue Goodale, 57, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tammy Sue Goodale, 57, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at University Hospital in Syracuse.
There are no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Tammy was born in Gouverneur on October 7, 1963, the daughter of Douglas and Patricia (Dillabaugh) Fairbanks.
She had served as the dietary manager for Heastart and worked many years in the dietary department of E.J. Noble Hospital in Gouverneur.
Tammy married Daniel J. Goodale on September 18, 1982 in Gouverneur.
Tammy was a one of a kind person, helping anyone that she could through out her life, especially chil-dren in need. Tammy’s life was her family, her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. Aside of spending time with her family, she loved her flowers and plants, hunting, fishing, gardening, and animals. Tammy enjoyed the girls she worked with and taking trips to the casino. She was a go getter and never sit still, always on the go, cleaning, cooking, and making crafts with her grandchildren.
Tammy is survived by her husband Dan, her children Colby Goodale and Brianna Campbell of Ed-wards, Beth and Danny Brown of Richville, her grandkids Brayden G., Levi, Brayden R., Rylynn, Tyler, Hannah, and Audrey. She is also survived by her sister Trudy and Greg Bailey of Gouverneur, brother Terry and Lisa Fairbanks of Maine, several nieces and nephews. Tammy is predeceased by her parents and her brother Timothy Fairbanks.
Memorial donations to honor Tammy are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.