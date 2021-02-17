Vaccine distribution confusing, governor says, but it won’t always be a bad thing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The way COVID-19 vaccines are distributed is very confusing.
In a conference call Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it’s because “you have multiplicity of distribution outlets run by federal, state, and local governments.”
He said the federal government distributes vaccines to Federally Qualified Health Centers, pharmacies, FEMA sites, and New York state.
The state, in turn, distributes vaccines to pharmacies, state-run mass vaccination sites, FQHCs, and local governments.
Local governments also give doses to FQHCs and pharmacies and run their own mass vaccination sites.
“That is now creating confusion,” he said, because no one is centrally coordinating who gives to what pharmacies, for example.
But when supply increases, it could turn into an advantage.
“When you have a significant amount of doses and they are available and you don’t have an availability problem and you don’t have a supply problem,” he said, “then the multiplicity of distribution points will actually be a positive.”
He says experts now say there will be enough supply by the end of June.
“It will continually get better as the supply increases, but right now it is, no doubt, confusing.”
