Winslow St multi-family home evacuated Tuesday night

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A multi-unit apartment house in Watertown had to be evacuated because of a fire Tuesday night.
Crews were called to 139 Winslow Street for a structure fire, which was quickly extinguished.
Dwight Bennett, who lives on the first floor of the building, says he was eating dinner when he walked to the laundry room, opened the door, and saw smoke pour into his unit.
Officials say the fire sparked in an apartment in the back of the building on the first floor.
No one was home in that apartment when fire fighters arrived.
Everyone else inside the 6 to 7 unit apartment house was evacuated.
Officials say there was not a smoke alarm in the apartment where the fire began.
“I would just like to remind people to check your smoke detectors and that if you need a smoke detector, we do have a limited number available,” said Watertown City Fire Department Captain Andrew Naklick.
Winslow Street and a portion of Washington Street are closed while crews work.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
