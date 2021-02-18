Camps, amusement parks excited to open this summer

TOWN OF WATSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state has given summer camps and amusement parks the green light to reopen soon, but with restrictions.
At Beaver Camp in the town of Watson, most everything is buried under snow. But with Governor Cuomo’s announcement that summer camps can reopen this year, you can almost hear the hustle bustle of kids having fun.
“Camp is set up perfectly for everything kids have been missing. They’re going to be doing hands-on activities, they’re going to be interacting with peers, they’re going to be connecting - something they’ve been missing this past year,” said Mike Judd, Beaver Camp executive director.
But how will it work? Camp Wabasso in Redwood already has a plan.
“We have made changes to our registration, our drop-off / pick-up times, the capacity of our bunks, how kids get meals, and how they rotate through programing,” said Sabrina DeRue, 4-H Camp Wabasso director.
Campsite officials say they already have the advantage of using cohorts, as camp members stay together in small groups anyway.
“There will be some changes, some of the larger group activities will be different, but the overall experience will be very, very similar,” said Judd.
Even with some extra sanitizing and spacing, camp officials say they’ll do all they can to give kids a memorable experience.
“We know camp will look different this summer, but we also know camp will have the same spirit and sense of community that campers know and love,” said DeRue.
And camps aren’t the only activity coming back this summer. Cuomo gave amusement parks the green light to slide into a season at 33 percent capacity.
At Enchanted Forest Water Safari, there are three new rides just waiting for guests.
“We are so excited, it’s definitely a big relief and we can’t wait,” said Katie Wojdyla, Enchanted Forest Water Safari vice president and director of marketing.
They tentatively plan to open June 18. Both camps and amusement parks are waiting for more guidance from the state.
“You wont be able to wear a mask in the water going down the water slide, so there is that component,” said Wojdyla.
But for water parks and sleepaway camps, the hope of a brighter summer ahead is enough to get started.
