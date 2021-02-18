Clayton Opera House - Virtual Concerts

St. Patrick’s Day - Tenor - Michael Londra

By Craig Thornton | February 18, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 1:50 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY)

*The clayton Opera House is proud to partner with A.J. Croce to bring you access to a special livestream series on March 18th and March 25th at 8:30pm! 

Tickets start at $15 and are available ONLY online All ticket sales end 10 min into the performance

*Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with us and Irish tenor Michael Londra! (Virtually!) Friday, March 19th @ 7pm

Ticket prices start at $25 each and are ONLY available below or through our events calendar! *Video available to view Friday, March 19, 2021 7:00 PM - Sunday, March 21, 2021 7:00 PM

