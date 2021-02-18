Cloudy, with some snow tonight & tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a mainly cloudy day and it’s going to feel warmer.
Temperatures will top out around 28 degrees.
We’ll have light lake effect snow starting tonight. Lows will be in the upper teens.
That lake effect snow continues off and on Friday and mixes with freezing drizzle in the afternoon.
Highs will again be in the upper 20s.
There’s a small chance of snow Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s.
It will be in the upper 20s and mostly cloudy on Sunday.
It will be in the mid-30s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
There’s a 60 percent chance of snow Monday and a 40 percent chance of snow and rain Tuesday. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy.
