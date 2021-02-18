Counties still await COVID vaccine shipments, Kinney Drugs will hold its clinics

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The status of shipments of COVID-19 vaccine to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties remains up in the air.
Hundreds of vaccines were expected to arrive this week, but extreme weather stretching from Texas to the Northeast delayed their arrival.
According to Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray, there have been no updates on the 700 doses the county was expecting Tuesday.
Without vaccine, clinics set for Thursday and Friday at Jefferson Community College in Watertown were postponed.
However, Gray said the change won’t affect any current appointments because registration had not opened for those clinics.
Kinney Drugs said it has enough vaccine for its scheduled second dose clinics at JCC this Saturday and Sunday. It’s also holding its Sunday and Monday clinics at the Gouverneur Community Center
“We understand that all the reports of vaccine delays have caused people some angst, particularly among those scheduled for their second dose. We are happy to report that Kinney Drugs has secured vaccine for all clinics scheduled for this weekend. Please be assured that if you are scheduled to receive your second dose this weekend, we are prepared. We look forward to seeing you at your scheduled appointment time,” said John Marraffa, vice president of healthcare services integration.
According to Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche, his county still has not received the 200 vaccine doses it was expecting to arrive Wednesday.
The county had no clinics scheduled.
Matthew Denner, St. Lawrence County’s director of emergency services, said his county was still waiting on its 400 doses.
A clinic scheduled for Thursday at St. Lawrence University is now delayed until Saturday, and will be postponed if the shipment doesn’t arrive in time.
Denner said the county has enough vaccine for already-scheduled second dose appointments.
We want to point out that county operations are not related to the state-run vaccination clinic at SUNY Potsdam.
