Court date set for Ogdensburg mayor’s harassment case
WWNY Mayor Mike Skelly interview
By 7 News Staff | February 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 5:00 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A court date has been set for Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly to answer to a second-degree harassment charge.

Skelly will appear in Fowler Town Court on March 16.

The charge stems from an alleged dust-up between Skelly and now-retired Ogdensburg fire captain Gerald Mack during a December 9 demonstration outside city hall.

Mack has told 7 News Skelly initiated physical contact, causing him to fall.

Skelly disputes that story and has said he’ll fight the charge.

