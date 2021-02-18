Court date set for Ogdensburg mayor’s harassment case

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A court date has been set for Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly to answer to a second-degree harassment charge.
Skelly will appear in Fowler Town Court on March 16.
The charge stems from an alleged dust-up between Skelly and now-retired Ogdensburg fire captain Gerald Mack during a December 9 demonstration outside city hall.
Mack has told 7 News Skelly initiated physical contact, causing him to fall.
Skelly disputes that story and has said he’ll fight the charge.
