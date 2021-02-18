Dawn E. Waiculonis, 58, of Hammond

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Dawn E. Waiculonis, age 58, of Hammond, NY, will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 2:30PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will be in Stone Church Cemetery in the Spring. Calling hours will be held from 12:30PM until the time of the service at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Waiculonis passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Dawn is survived by her children, Jamie Pratt of North Carolina, William Waiculonis of Massena, NY, Danielle Waiculonis of Redwood, NY, Corey Waiculonis of Norwood, NY, Brandon LaRock and Brandy LaRock both of Hammond, NY; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; two brothers, Kevin LaRock of Oklahoma and Billy LaRock of Richland, NY; two sisters, Tammy McAdam of Gouverneur, NY and Diane Tynon of Ogdensburg, NY; and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a brother, Robby LaRock on February 16, 2001 and a son-in-law, George A. Pratt II on February 26, 2016. Dawn was born on October 15, 1962, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of William and Connie Miller LaRock. She attended local schools. Dawn married William Waiculonis in 1993. She worked for a time at Cedars Nursing Home in Ogdensburg. Dawn enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her children’s sports activities as well as cookout with family and friends. Her favorite holiday of the year was Easter.