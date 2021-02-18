Diversity is top priority for police reform, says Jefferson County sheriff

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to police reform, Jefferson County’s sheriff says diversity is a top priority.
The sheriff’s office has unveiled a draft of its police reform plan, which discusses training, deputy involvement in schools, the use of body cameras as well as diversity.
That’s where Jefferson Community College comes in.
The plan calls for Sheriff’s deputies to have community conversations with faculty, staff, and students at JCC about diversity and implicit biases.
“Let’s have conversations about diversity with diverse people. No harm could come from it. Only good things, in my opinion, come from conversations and discussions,” said Sheriff Colleen O’Neill.
The sheriff’s office held two public information sessions Thursday to go over the draft, which you can find at co.jefferson.ny.us/departments/Sheriffsoffice.
People will be able to comment by email through February 26. That address will also be at the link above.
The final copy will go before the Jefferson County Board of Legislators in late March.
If approved, the plan will head to Albany by April 1.
