Evelyn J. Sutton, 91, formerly of Clayton

She is survived by her two daughters, Julie J. Sutton and her wife Marianne Yewaisis, Whiting, NJ and Jill J. Sovie and husband Timothy, Franklin, TN; three grandchildren, Elizabeth DelGiacco and husband Michael, Saint Croix, Virgin Islands, and Judson Smith and wife Casey and Matthew Smith and wife Jacquline, all of Franklin, TN; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her husband, Ken, Evelyn was predeceased by her brother Robert B. Spalsbury, sister Lois V. Byrne, and brothers- and sisters-in-laws, William R. Sutton, Carolyn and Marshall Rudd, and Richard and Adeline Sutton.