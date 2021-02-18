Lawrence “Jack” Matice, 67, of Gouverneur

Lawrence V. Matice or “Jack” as he was known, was born on April 12, 1953, in Gouverneur, NY. He was the son of the late Paul and Vivian (Fields) Matice. He attended Gouverneur High School. On July 14, 1973, he married Pamela M. Carter at St. Raphael’s Church in Heuvelton. He worked as a heavy machine operator for a feed mill and most recently for IMERY Marble. He was a member of the Gouverneur American Legion Post 0065, the owner and operator of the Poor Man’s Country Club (his hunting camp), he enjoyed hunting, fishing, Karaoke and Scratch off lottery tickets. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.