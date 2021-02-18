GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A graveside service for Lawrence “Jack” Matice, 67, of Gouverneur, will be held in the spring at the Notre Dame Cemetery.
Mr. Matice died on Monday, February 15, 2021, in his daughter’s home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice, following a battle with Cancer.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Lawrence V. Matice or “Jack” as he was known, was born on April 12, 1953, in Gouverneur, NY. He was the son of the late Paul and Vivian (Fields) Matice. He attended Gouverneur High School. On July 14, 1973, he married Pamela M. Carter at St. Raphael’s Church in Heuvelton. He worked as a heavy machine operator for a feed mill and most recently for IMERY Marble. He was a member of the Gouverneur American Legion Post 0065, the owner and operator of the Poor Man’s Country Club (his hunting camp), he enjoyed hunting, fishing, Karaoke and Scratch off lottery tickets. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Matice, his daughter; Tonya Matice and her companion Joe Blair of Gouverneur, his son; Scott Matice and his wife Jill of Gouverneur. He is survived by his grandchildren; Devin Matice, Lacee Wiestner, Jasmine Matice, Tucker Wiestner, Reid Matice, Kylie Currier, and Brendan Currier. Two great grandchildren Levi Verburg and Grace Matice also survive him. He leaves behind his brothers; Timothy “Tike” Matice and his wife Lynn of Gouverneur, Mitchell “Frog” Matice, and his companion Carol of Gouverneur, Gene “Pene” Matice, and his wife Beth of Gouverneur, Merton “Chick” Matice of Gouverneur, Dave “Burley” Matice, Michael “Buck” Matice of Gouverneur and Donnie “Twiggy” Matice and his wife Mary of Macomb.
He was predeceased by his parents; Paul and Vivian Matice, his brothers; Wayne “Shakey” Matice and Terry “Elvira” Matice and his sister; Lucrita “Sis” Besaw.
Donations in Jack’s memory may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley 6805 State Route 11 Potsdam, NY 13676.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.
