Lewis County creates new way to sign up for COVID shots

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County has unveiled a new way to sign-up for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Once you fill out the form, you’ll be placed on a waiting list held by Lewis County Public Health.
As vaccines become available, Public Health will contact those on the list directly to schedule a vaccination appointment.
For people without internet access, phone registration will be available through the Lewis County Public Health Department at 315-376-5453. However, the county encourages people help their friends and neighbors without internet by registering them through the county’s online portal.
Officials said Thursday they still have no word from the state about this week’s shipment of first dose vaccines, which has been delayed due to weather nationwide.
They said its unlikely that Lewis County will offer a first dose clinic this week. However, in the event the doses are delivered, those registered on the online portal will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
All second dose appointments are automatically booked during your first dose appointment. Supplies for second doses are separate and distinct from first dose supplies.
To date, Lewis County has had no issues with second dose supply. After you receive your first dose, the county says you can safely assume your second dose will be available to you at your preestablished appointment.
Nine weeks into the county’s COVID-19 vaccination effort, officials report that 3,300 residents have received their first dose vaccination, and 1,688 have received their second dose vaccination.
Seniors 65 years of age and older account for 53.5 percent of all first dose vaccinations in the county.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.