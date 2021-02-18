Listening sessions today for Jefferson County police reform

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County residents will have a chance to chime in on the police reform plan for the sheriff’s office.
Listening sessions are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. today (Thursday).
Sheriff Colleen O’Neill said her office has been working with stakeholders since fall to devise a draft plan.
You can find that draft at co.jefferson.ny.us/departments/Sheriffsoffice, as well as how to join the listening sessions.
People will be able to comment by email through February 26. That address will also be at the link above.
Printed copies of the draft plan are available at the sheriff’s office records division during business hours.
