Lynda J. Kelley, 72, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lynda J. Kelley, 72, of 585 Morrison St., Watertown, passed away peacefully February 17, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, where she had been a resident since January 21st.
She was born on December 12, 1948, in Watertown, daughter of Harold and Lena (Roselle) Putnam. She graduated from Watertown High School.
Lynda worked several years as a secretary for the Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Drum and then NY Air Brake as a security officer for 15 years.
She was an avid Yankees fan, loved animals, and enjoyed cross stitch and making jewelry.
Among her survivors are her daughter, Jennifer Isom and her companion Mike Lopez, of TN, two grandchildren, Nathaniel and Tyler, her companion of 15 years, Rob Douglas, of Watertown, a half sister, Marcia Putnam, of Hudson, FL, three step brothers, Barry Parker, Adams, Allan (Sue) Parker, of Port Ontario, Dennis (Lynn) Parker, Sackets Harbor, step sister, Cindy (Dave), of Poughkeepsie, NY and many nieces and nephews.
