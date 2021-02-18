Many scholarships available at NNYCF

NNY Community Foundation scholarships
By 7 News Staff | February 18, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 7:50 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Northern New York Community Foundation has more than 400 scholarships available.

Scholarship program manager Mary Perrine gave us an overview during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch that interview in the video above.

Most of the scholarships are for graduating seniors in the tri-county area, but there are others for continuing students, nontraditional students, and those going into a trade school.

Deadlines vary, but most applications are due by April 1.

You can apply for any – or several – of them with one application, which can be found at nnycf.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.