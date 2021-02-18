Mel’s Sports History: Jim Harberson, the foot of justice

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black have had some great kickers over the years but none can compare to Jim Harberson.
Harberson made his mark in the community in law, becoming a city court judge. On the gridiron, the soccer-style kicker made his mark with some big kicks for the local semipro football team.
For Red & Black fans, it’s a good thing he gave up soccer for a different style of football.
Harberson was a place kicker for the Red & Black from 1972 to 1981. He was one of the top kickers in team history with 332 points, including 36 field goals and 224 points after touchdown, a team record.
He owns the longest field goal in team history with a 48-yarder against Rotterdam in 1977.
He was a student of the art of kicking, his, soccer-style.
The former soccer player was among the first in the area to kick soccer-style.
He also knew the technique of a straight-on kicker.
He explains both techniques in the video.
His greatest moment may have been as a member of the 1980 Red & Black championship team. His reflections on that championship win over Troy are also in the video,
James “Jim” Harberson, Watertown city judge for 26 years, who got his kicks as a member of the Watertown Red & Black.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.