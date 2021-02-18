New Exhibit at the Everson Museum

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
SYRACUSE NATIVE JALEEL CAMPBELL RETURNS HOME FOR
FIRST SOLO MUSEUM EXHIBITION
The Everson Museum of Art is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibition on March 13, 2021. For his first solo museum exhibition, artist and activist Jaleel Campbell will present Homecoming, a new series inspired by his recent return to his hometown of Syracuse.
Stemming from the exploration of his family history and created with the intention of, in the artist’s words, “empowering and inspiring Black people to know their worth,” the exhibition includes a series of digital illustrations, video work, and Campbell’s iconic Jalethal Dolls.
Campbell earned his BFA in Visual Communications specializing in Graphic Design from Cazenovia College and completed his MFA in Media Arts & Culture at SUNY Purchase in Westchester County.
A reflection of his Syracuse upbringing, Campbell’s digital illustrations and video works explore the beauty of Black life and culture, and his handmade Jalethal Dolls honor and acknowledge his ancestry. Ultimately, Campbell’s work provides a joyous interpretation of his history, community, family, and friends. Campbell works out of his studio on Syracuse’s Westside, which also serves as a hub for community art workshops and is the designated meeting place for Syracuse’s Black Artist Collective, for which Campbell is a founding member.
Following the opening, on Sunday, March 14 at 2 p.m., the Everson will present The Beauty of Returning Home: A Discussion with Jaleel Campbell. During this live virtual event, Everson curators Steffi Chappell and Garth Johnson will talk with Campbell about his creative process and inspirations. This is a free event that takes place on Zoom and pre-registration is required to receive the viewing link. Those who would like to participate can register here.
For more information visit www.everson.org
