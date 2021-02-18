New Exhibit at the Everson Museum

Following the opening, on Sunday, March 14 at 2 p.m., the Everson will present The Beauty of Returning Home: A Discussion with Jaleel Campbell. During this live virtual event, Everson curators Steffi Chappell and Garth Johnson will talk with Campbell about his creative process and inspirations. This is a free event that takes place on Zoom and pre-registration is required to receive the viewing link. Those who would like to participate can register here.