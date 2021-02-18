2,000 new jobs a step closer to coming to Watertown Airport Business Park

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two companies and hundreds of jobs are one step closer to coming to the region.
During a special meeting Thursday, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency approved resolutions beginning the process of bringing Convalt Energy and DigiCollect to the area.
The two solar-related companies plan to build manufacturing facilities at the Watertown Airport Business Park.
Convalt hopes to employ 525 people in 5 years, and DigiCollect intends to hire 1,535 people in the same span.
JCIDA Chief Executive Officer Dave Zembiec says his group’s actions Thursday help lay the groundwork for the plan.
“Basically what that does, it now sets the stage. We will move forward to develop a legal land development agreement, outlining the requirements of the companies, get all the permits in place, get all the approvals in place to begin construction to make sure they have all the planning in place to begin construction, put a shovel in the ground, before we turn the property over to them,” he said.
JCIDA also took another step towards a final agreement on loan terms with the two companies.
With help of partner agencies, the group plans to create a loan package of more $1.25 million for both businesses.
