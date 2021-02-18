Republicans want impeachment commission to probe Cuomo’s handling of nursing home deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s another apparent blow to the Cuomo Administration, reeling from its under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths linked to nursing homes. A federal probe and a Republican plan now add to the pressure.
The Albany Times-Union reported the Cuomo Administration is the focus of an investigation in its early stages, conducted by the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn.
They’re reportedly looking into how the Cuomo Administration handled nursing homes during the pandemic.
His team has come under fire for under-reporting COVID deaths linked to nursing homes and long term care facilities.
If true, Republican Senator Joe Griffo supports the probe.
“We need an independent investigation, as well as legislative hearings and oversight and, ultimately, to reign in the extraordinary powers the executive currently possesses,” said Griffo (R. - 47th District).
The Times-Union reports no allegations of wrongdoing have been made.
7 News has contacted the governor’s office for comment, but have not heard back.
Assembly Republicans Thursday announced an effort for a state investigation too.
Minority Leader Will Barclay calls it an impeachment commission, which would be a bipartisan panel of state Assembly and Senate members gathering facts and evidence about Cuomo’s handling of COVID data.
There would be a 60 day deadline to get it done.
“We owe it to New Yorkers, we owe it to the families of the 15,000 nursing home people who died, patients who died. And, we just demand answers. And we think this is the right vehicle to get those answers,” said Barclay.
Barclay says he wants the group to have subpoena powers - something Assemblyman Mark Walczyk agrees with.
“When you throw subpoena power and impeachment out there, they sound like very serious things. They are, but we have a very serious job to do and part of that job is requiring answers of the executive branch,” said Walczyk (R. - 116th District).
Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R. - 117th District) says he wants to hear all the facts. He’s not sure if Cuomo’s actions were criminal.
“I do believe he lied to the people and the residents’ families. That’s what irks me a little bit,” he said.
Officials with Barclay’s office say the Assemblyman plans to introduce legislation late next week in an attempt to start forming an impeachment commission.
