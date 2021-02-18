Rewood man accused of snatching purse

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Redwood man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly ripped a purse off a woman’s shoulder and stole it.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Michael Gascon also allegedly grabbed and pulled the woman when he took the purse Monday on Eddy Road in the town of Theresa.
Deputies say he was under an order of protection to stay away from the woman.
He was charged with third-degree robbery, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, and criminal mischief.
Gascon was arraigned on those charges in Theresa town court. Bail was set at $5,000.
Gascon was also arrested on Wednesday and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies say he was in possession of brass knuckles and about a gram of methamphetamine in the town of Alexandria.
He was arraigned on those charged in Alexandria town court and jailed on $10,000 bail.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.