Teen’s serious ski accident leads to remarkable recovery, outpouring of help

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A serious ski accident for an Ogdensburg teen has led to a remarkable recovery. And just as remarkable is the community’s outpouring of help.
It’s step by step, but the good news keeps coming for Connor Sibley. At Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Thursday, he learned he’ll just need some physical therapy and be good to go.
“I think you’ve amazed everybody,” said his mother, Stacy Sibley. “Your family, your friends, doctors, therapists, everybody.”
“Yeah, definitely,” Connor replied.
Connor was in a horrific ski accident on a mountain in Maine in early January. Jay Brown was the first person on the scene.
“I kind of yelled out … ‘Hey man you with us?’ No response....He was unconscious, but you could tell the body was fighting for air,” said Brown.
Connor had struck his head on rocks under the snow and suffered a traumatic brain injury. He was in an induced coma for a week before coming out of it.
“He didn’t even realize we were visiting him at the hospital. He doesn’t remember that,” said Stacy.
It was about a month before he could readily recognize family and friends. All kinds of things went through his mother’s head.
“That was always in the back of my mind. Am I going to get him back 100 percent? … There were always doubts in the back of my mind,” she said.
But what was supposed to be months in a rehab hospital turned into just 10 days.
Connor’s recovery isn’t the only remarkable thing to come out of the accident. Remarkable too has been the response of family, friends, community, and even perfect strangers.
Almost $10,000 had been raised through the sale of “Sibley Strong” T-shirts. Even more on GoFundMe. Jack’s Diner organized a benefit. The list goes on and on.
“It just blows my mind all the people that wanted to support me,” said Connor.
It wasn’t just money for medical bills. Word got out Connor loves sloths and cards poured in. One is from Japan.
“He’s read every single one of these,” said Stacy.
