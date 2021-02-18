Town says water service will continue in neighborhood despite prison closure

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The water will continue to flow to a north country neighborhood even though its service is tied to a prison, which is set to close next month.
Watertown Town Supervisor Joel Bartlett tells 7 News people living at Boulder Ridge will have service no matter what. The 40-home community gets town water from a treatment plant on the campus of Watertown Correctional Facility, which the state has decided to decommission.
Bartlett says he met with corrections officials Wednesday to discuss short- and long-term solutions.
When asked about hooking up Boulder Ridge’s water and sewer service to a different water district, Bartlett said, “That is still an option. That would still be part of the short-term solution, but we are looking more long-term. The district modifications to include that housing development within the existing district, that process is always available to us and we are studying that a bit more to see which is the best option to not only the people who live in Boulder Ridge, but town wide and community wide.”
