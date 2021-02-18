Tri-county region reports 2 new COVID deaths, 127 new cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. In addition, another 127 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Two new COVID deaths were reported in Jefferson County Thursday, meaning 80 people in the county have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
The county reported 51 new cases, 18 hospitalizations, and 4,828 recoveries.
There are 264 people in mandatory isolation and 449 are in mandatory quarantine.
In all, Jefferson County has seen 5,190 cases of COVID since the pandemic began.
Lewis County
Thirteen new COVID cases and no new deaths were reported in Lewis County on Thursday.
There were a 7 people hospitalized due to coronavirus.
The county has reported 1,710 COVID cases and 1,581 recoveries since the pandemic began last March.
In Lewis County, 103 people are under isolation, 163 people are quarantined, and 26 people have died.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 63 new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to date to 5,725.
Public Health did not release a daily report as of Thursday evening so we don’t know if there were any new deaths.
On Wednesday, the the death toll was 75.
We also don’t know how many people are hospitalized as of Thursday.
