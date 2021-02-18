Virtual Paint and Sip

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
About this Virtual Paint & Sip
March 5, 20216:30 - 8:00 PM
(register before February 28th)
Hosted by upcycled & repurposed
Let’s have some fun– sign up to paint and enjoy!
Each registered guest will be guided through the creative process to create their own masterpiece. Registration includes:
- canvas
- easel
- paint
- palette
- brushes
Supplies will be mailed the week prior to the event. If you wish to purchase your own supplies, you may indicate so in your registration selection below.
The event will begin with ~5 minutes of technical guidance to show everyone how to angle their laptop so that the camera can see both your face and your painting-in-progress, so that everyone can connect over their success and their happy little mistakes.
This event is available to book in US and Canada! There is an additional $15 charge for each shipped to Canada.
This event supports #giveNNY’s 315Day initiative. More than 50 nonprofits are coming together on March 15 to raise awareness and support for the good work they do in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. To learn more, visit www.nnycf.org/givenny.
