An inch or 2 of snow possible

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’ll see some snow off and on all day.
It will be mostly light, but it could get heavy at times. We could see an inch or two by the end of the day
There was some sleet mixing in for some areas early, but that should end this morning.
Highs will be in the mid- to upper 20s.
There’s a slight chance of snow flurries overnight. Lows will be in the mid-teens
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs will be in the mid-20s.
Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 20s.
It will be in the mid- to upper 30s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
We could see snow Monday morning and there’s a chance of snow on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and mostly cloudy.
