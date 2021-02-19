Athlete of the Week: Jason Badalato

Jason Badalato, known to his teammates and friends as Jay Jay, is a 5 year varsity performer. Jason is a 4 year Frontier League All-Star, and 4 time Section 3 qualifier. He was the 2019 Frontier League 100 Butterfly champion, 2019 Section 3 Class B 100 Butterfly champion, and he owns the Carthage Boys’ record in the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle. Jason is also a 3 year captain.