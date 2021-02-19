Athlete of the Week: Jason Badalato

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring senior student athletes who have put together impressive resumes.
This week, we honor a swimmer from Carthage who is not only a great swimmer but also a great person. His aquatic talents earning him this week’s title.
Jason Badalato, known to his teammates and friends as Jay Jay, is a 5 year varsity performer. Jason is a 4 year Frontier League All-Star, and 4 time Section 3 qualifier. He was the 2019 Frontier League 100 Butterfly champion, 2019 Section 3 Class B 100 Butterfly champion, and he owns the Carthage Boys’ record in the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle. Jason is also a 3 year captain.
Jason is a great person who is easy to pull for. A well deserving winner of the Athlete of the Week.
Jason is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 19, 2021.
You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
