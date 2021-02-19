Cecil A. Brown, 76, of Edwards

Cecil was born on May 1, 1944 in Gouverneur, New York, son of the late Charles Van Ornum and Genevieve Rose (Fowler) Brown. He graduated from Edwards Central School. He was employed with United Bank in Star Lake for a year, and then worked as a #4 Machine Operator and Lab Tech with the Newton Falls Paper Mill, before retiring in 2000. After his retirement, he worked as a DOT flagman until medically retiring in 2005.