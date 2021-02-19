Clayton makes do without street lights

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Walking around downtown Clayton at night, you’ll notice things are looking pretty dim.
The village is waiting for new streetlights as part of a multi-million dollar renovation project.
In downtown Clayton, the tops of light poles have been stripped clean. No street lights to be seen anywhere.
It’s part of the process as National Grid moves the powerlines underground.
Clayton Mayor Norma Zimmer says it has left the area a lot darker.
“National Grid didn’t have the replacement street lights, decorative lights ready to go in,” she said.
National Grid did install solar-powered lights all over downtown at no cost to the village.
But, Zimmer says they just don’t cut it.
“They just plain don’t work. I don’t know what they don’t do, but I wasn’t very excited about them to start with. But it was a nice gesture on National Grid’s part to try to mitigate a bad problem and I don’t see it being very effective,” she said.
To help illuminate downtown, Zimmer says businesses have been leaving their outdoor lights on later to try to make the street a little brighter.
Owner of the Golden Cleat, Emilie Cardinaux, says the business leaves on twinkle lights all year round anyway.
She says the transition hasn’t been much of a problem
“This is just a little temporary thing. It doesn’t really bother me at all. It doesn’t make a difference. I mean, I can still see walking down the street perfectly fine, but it is very different from having those bright lights at night,” she said.
A National Grid spokesperson says that even though the lights are not there yet, crews are ahead of schedule to install the lights when they arrive, which should be at some point in May.
