Evans Mills residents told to boil and conserve water

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - The village of Evans Mills is telling residents to boil and conserve water until further notice.
Officials say a water main broke at the corner of North Main Street and Noble Street that was discovered around 7 PM Friday.
According to officials, residents throughout the village are either without water or their pressure is very low.
Department of Public Works crews have been on scene, but won’t be able to correct the break until Saturday morning. So until then, residents in Water District 3 at the Pleasant Creek Meadows Apartments, on Steinhibler Road, Noble Street, Cemetery Street, Willow Street and Factory Street should conserve water and boil water before using it.
Residents effected can get water from the Evans Mills Fire Hall Saturday morning as needed.
