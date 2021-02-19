Dora Irene Neild Ayotte, 94, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dora Irene Neild Ayotte passed away in the morning Friday, February 19 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton, NY. She was born October 21, 1926, the younger twin in a family of five children. She was 94 years old. Dora married George P. Ayotte at her family home in Oswego in 1950 and was married for 38 years. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents and her four siblings. She is survived by four children: Alan Ayotte and his wife Barb, Diane Clark, Cherie Baker and her husband Stephen, Steve Ayotte and his wife Stacie. In addition, she is survived by 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.