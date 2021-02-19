Dora Irene Neild Ayotte, 94, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dora Irene Neild Ayotte passed away in the morning Friday, February 19 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton, NY. She was born October 21, 1926, the younger twin in a family of five children. She was 94 years old. Dora married George P. Ayotte at her family home in Oswego in 1950 and was married for 38 years. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents and her four siblings. She is survived by four children: Alan Ayotte and his wife Barb, Diane Clark, Cherie Baker and her husband Stephen, Steve Ayotte and his wife Stacie. In addition, she is survived by 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She loved reading and doing crosswords. She was an avid crocheter and quilter and gave many blankets to her children and grandchildren. She spent most of her married years raising their children and being a housewife. She especially enjoyed her job as a teachers’ aide in Hammond.
Family will fondly remember the time spent together with her at Lower Chateauguy Lake at “the camp” which she and George built. She will be greatly missed.
A private service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Dora’s name to Maplewood Campus of United Helpers, Canton, or a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.