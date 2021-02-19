Doris J. Parish, 81, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Doris J. Parish, 81, Evans Mills went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.
Doris was born in Alexandria Bay on June 4, 1939, daughter of the late Harold J. and Gretta A. Sprague Tibbles and graduated from Watertown High School. She married George Eiss and had five children. Doris then married Robert A. Moore, who passed tragically in an airplane accident. On February 2, 2002, she married Morris W. Parish.
Doris was a devoted member of New Testament Fellowship Church, where she spent much of her time attending gospel services and enjoyed reading God’s word. Doris especially enjoyed her children and grandchildren, because her family was everything to her. She also enjoyed camping and sightseeing.
In addition to her husband, Morris, Doris is survived by her daughter Susan R.(Richard) Drake, Wellesley Island; three sons, Mark A. (Kimberly) Eiss and John M. (Tammi) Eiss, all of Watertown and Timothy G. (Lucille) Eiss, Brownville; 12 grandchildren, Tom, Jim, Stephanie, Elissa, Emily, Jessica, Laura, Georgina, Amanda, Joseph, Michael, and Matthew; 27 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by a husband, Robert A. “Bob” Moore, son Joseph G. Eiss, and sister Arlene LaSalle.
A graveside service will take place on May 22, 2021 at a time to be announced in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville followed by a celebration of her life. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Doris’ family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in her name may be made to New Testament Fellowship Church 24441 NYS. Rt. 12, Watertown, NY 13601.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.