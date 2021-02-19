Erma L. Simmons, 90, of Watertown

Erma was born on January 18, 1931 in Roseboom, NY the daughter of Harold and Arllene Webb. She graduated from Cherry Valley Central School in 1949. On June 4, 1950 she married Leland M. Simmons of Cherry Valley, NY. LTC Simmons was a member of the New York Army National Guard. The family moved to Ballston Lake, NY in 1964 until he was assigned to Fort Drum in 1968. Erma and Lee retired in 1978 and moved to Port Orange, Florida. They developed many long-lasting friendships in the many places they lived. Erma moved to Watertown in 2012 due to poor health. She has been a resident of Samaritan Summit Village since September 2018.