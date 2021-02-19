Girls raise money for SPCA by selling chocolate-covered strawberries

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two young girls set out to spread some puppy love, but they didn’t imagine the response they wound up getting.
It started with a sleepover. Avery Carlin and Annalyse Sinitiere wanted a way to help out the Jefferson County SPCA.
With Valentine’s Day coming up, they decided to sell chocolate-covered strawberries.
Their goal was 30 cases and a few hundred bucks; they ended raising $2,100.
“It makes me feel happy and proud of us,” said Avery Calin and Annalyse Sinitiere.
“Our heat stopped working today so this could very well cover the bill with getting our heat fixed, you just never know,” said Jordan Rodriguez, SPCA executive director.
If you’d like to donate to the SPCA, you can do so online or by calling 315-782-3260.
