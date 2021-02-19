#giveNNY hosts virtual paint & sip

Virtual paint & sip
By 7 News Staff | February 19, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 7:54 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You can stay at home, drink some wine, and paint a pretty picture.

Jen Cross-Hodge from #giveNNY talked about a Virtual Paint and Sip fundraiser coming up in a couple of weeks.

The organization helps support 61 north country nonprofits.

The fundraiser is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

Registration is $30 if you have your own supplies, $45 if you don’t. For those, supplies will be sent to you.

You can learn more at nnycf.org/giveNNY and on the #giveNNY Facebook page.

