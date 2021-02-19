giveNNY hosts virtual paint & sip

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You can stay at home, drink some wine, and paint a pretty picture.
Jen Cross-Hodge from #giveNNY talked about a Virtual Paint and Sip fundraiser coming up in a couple of weeks.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The organization helps support 61 north country nonprofits.
The fundraiser is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 5.
Registration is $30 if you have your own supplies, $45 if you don’t. For those, supplies will be sent to you.
You can learn more at nnycf.org/giveNNY and on the #giveNNY Facebook page.
