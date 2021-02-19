State receives update on delayed shipments of COVID vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - We already know winter weather has delayed this week’s shipment of COVID vaccines, but until Friday, we didn’t know when the vaccines would arrive.
However, Governor Andrew Cuomo received an update.
“We have now been informed that shipments of the Pfizer vaccine that should have been delivered already but were delayed due to weather are scheduled to arrive by Monday, and orders placed within the last 48 hours will be sent after, with expected arrival on Tuesday and Wednesday. Delayed shipments of the Moderna vaccine should arrive by the middle of next week, with orders placed within the last 48 hours expected to arrive next Thursday and Friday,” he said in a prepared statement.
Cuomo said no appointments at state-run sites have been rescheduled due to the shipping issues.
Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties reported Friday they still hadn’t seen their shipments, which resulted in the postponement of clinics for first-dose shots.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.