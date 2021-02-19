IRCHS Students Participate in New York Thespians Production

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
New York Thespians is presenting a virtual production of KODACHROME by Adam Szymkowicz as their inaugural All-State Performance. The production will stream on Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20 at 8 PM through BookTixLive.
A Playbill featuring production photos and bios is available through Playbillder. The cast and crew features students from five New York high schools, including Afia Kapadwala (Valley Stream Central High School), TaeJean LaCroix (Indian River High School), Kristen Masek (Indian River High School), Nicaulis Mercedes (Fordham High School For the Arts), Emily Monfort (Valley Stream Central High School), Josh Nixon (Valley Stream Central High School), Alyssa Normington (Indian River High School), Joanna Posillico (Farmingdale High School), Emma Raineri (Bay Ridge Prep), Emma Taylor (Indian River High School), and Emmett Young (Indian River High School).
Welcome to Colchester, a small town where everybody knows each other and the pace of life allows the pursuit of love to take up as much space as it needs. Our tour guide is Suzanne, the town photographer, who lets us peek into her neighbors’ lives to catch glimpses of romance in all its stages of development. A play about love, nostalgia, the seasons and how we learn to say goodbye. “In a time of isolation, these students have created community,” shared director Kristie L. Farr. “They have developed friendships and encouraged each other, they have been problem solvers and each others’ cheerleaders.” The adult creative team includes Kristie L. Farr (director and projections), Rosemary Bucher (producer), Amanda Morrison (OBS operator), and Rachael Robison (sound design).
Tickets are available at nythespians.booktix.com, and are $8 for students, $10 for individuals, and $18 for households of two or more. KODACHROME is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. About New York Thespians New York Thespians is the New York chapter of the Educational Theatre Association. NY Thespians is dedicated to honoring, promoting and support middle and high school theatre education that is representative of its diverse community as well as inclusive of every theatre artist. EdTA’s mission is shaping lives through theatre education by: honoring student achievement in theatre and enriching their theatre education experience; supporting teachers by providing professional development, networking opportunities, resources, and recognition; and influencing public opinion that theatre education is essential and builds life skills.
The International Thespian Society (ITS), founded in 1929, is an honorary organization for high school and middle school theatre students located at more than 4,100 affiliated secondary schools across America, Canada and abroad.
