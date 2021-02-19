IRCHS Students Participate in New York Thespians Production

Welcome to Colchester, a small town where everybody knows each other and the pace of life allows the pursuit of love to take up as much space as it needs. Our tour guide is Suzanne, the town photographer, who lets us peek into her neighbors’ lives to catch glimpses of romance in all its stages of development. A play about love, nostalgia, the seasons and how we learn to say goodbye. “In a time of isolation, these students have created community,” shared director Kristie L. Farr. “They have developed friendships and encouraged each other, they have been problem solvers and each others’ cheerleaders.” The adult creative team includes Kristie L. Farr (director and projections), Rosemary Bucher (producer), Amanda Morrison (OBS operator), and Rachael Robison (sound design).