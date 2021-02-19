CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joanne M. White, 52, of Carthage, formerly of Moorhead, Minnesota, passed away February 16, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Joanne was born July 7, 1968, in Watertown, daughter of Paul and Catherine ( Benware) White. She attended local schools. In June of 2020, Joanne moved back to be with family due to her recent illness.
Surviving besides her mother are two sons, Mark Bice, Massena, Timothy Bice and his fiancé Nichole Greene, Carthage, a sister Tammy (Damon) June, Richville, NY, eight grandchildren, one niece and A nephew and her fiance Patrick Jenner, Carthgae, NY
There will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
