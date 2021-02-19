Joseph Carlo Palmisano, 86, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joseph Carlo Palmisano, passed away at the age of 86 on Tuesday February 16, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 25, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Funeral services will be held privately with a graveside service with full military honors to be held in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family in the spring. Those who shall be in attendance will practice social distancing and face coverings are required.
Joe was born in Potsdam, NY on September 11, 1934 to Carlo and Theresa (Lamanna) Palmisano. He graduated from Massena High School in 1954, and later was inducted into the Massena high School Sports Hall of Fame. Joe also served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, and later served 10 plus years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He married the love of his life, Shirley Royer on May 3, 1958 at Sacred Heart Church. Joe was employed at General Motors and later at ALCOA, retiring after 30 years of service. Joseph was a member of the Massena American Legion Post No. 79, Massena Elks Lodge No. 1702 and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1141. Joe was also a lifelong parishioner and communicant of St. Mary’s Church. Joseph enjoyed his retirement years as a Florida snowbird with Shirley for over 10 years. He loved spending time with his “La Familia” and he enjoyed his two trips to Italy to see family. He enjoyed camping, boating, hunting, dancing and playing cards. He was an antique car enthusiast, winning many car show awards with his restored red 1946 Chevy truck and was an avid Yankee’s fan. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, generosity and hospitality to family and friends.
Joseph was predeceased by his wife Shirley of 58 years in 2016 and brother James Garofalo. He is survived by his loving children; Carl Palmisano of Massena, Theresa and husband James Brenon of Rochester, NY; Daniel and wife Nancy Palmisano of Jacksonville, FL; David and wife Stephanie Palmisano of Ballston Lake, NY and a sister Marylyn Garofalo of Camp Hill, PA. Joe is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. He was adored and will be greatly missed. Memorial contributions may be acknowledged online at www.heart.org American Heart Association; 2 S Clinton Street #305, Syracuse, NY 13202 or to the Massena Elks Lodge No. 1702; 12 Bowers Street, Massena, NY 13662.
Online condolences, photos and memories of Joe may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
