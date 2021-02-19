Joseph Carlo Palmisano, 86, of Massena

Joe was born in Potsdam, NY on September 11, 1934 to Carlo and Theresa (Lamanna) Palmisano. He graduated from Massena High School in 1954, and later was inducted into the Massena high School Sports Hall of Fame. Joe also served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, and later served 10 plus years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He married the love of his life, Shirley Royer on May 3, 1958 at Sacred Heart Church. Joe was employed at General Motors and later at ALCOA, retiring after 30 years of service. Joseph was a member of the Massena American Legion Post No. 79, Massena Elks Lodge No. 1702 and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1141. Joe was also a lifelong parishioner and communicant of St. Mary’s Church. Joseph enjoyed his retirement years as a Florida snowbird with Shirley for over 10 years. He loved spending time with his “La Familia” and he enjoyed his two trips to Italy to see family. He enjoyed camping, boating, hunting, dancing and playing cards. He was an antique car enthusiast, winning many car show awards with his restored red 1946 Chevy truck and was an avid Yankee’s fan. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, generosity and hospitality to family and friends.