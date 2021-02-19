POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marcia M. Macey, 87, of Potsdam and formerly of Hannawa Falls, passed away Thursday morning (February 18, 2021) at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Marcia was born on July 28, 1933 in West Springfield, Massachusetts to the late Donald and Maxine (Hardy) Gould. She graduated from Agawam High School in Massachusetts then graduated from Springfield School of Nursing.
Marcia began her registered nursing career as a staff nurse at Springfield Hospital. When her family relocated to the North Country, she worked at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and later Canton-Potsdam hospital where she retired from nursing in the 1990′s. She later went back to work as a kitchen helper and delivery driver for the Office of the Aging Nutrition Center, Potsdam, and later cafeteria monitor for Lawrence Ave. Elementary School.
She is survived by her daughters Kyle (Larry) Colby of Norwood, and Laura (Michael) Myers of Concord, NC, a brother Phillip Gould of Westfield, Mass; grandsons Darren (Renée) Colby, Brandon Colby and his fiancée Kayla Moffit, Justin (Amanda) Myers, Jacob Myers, and Jonathan Myers, 2 great grandchildren Fynli and Graham Colby, all of NC and a sister-in-law Gail Gould of Mass. and daughter-in-law Diana Macey of Idaho.
Marcia was predeceased by her husband Robert Macey, son Michael Macey, a brother Donald Gould and sisters Carole Keller and Gloria Barnes.
Time spent with her family was most precious to her. She was an avid walker and bicyclist, and will be truly missed by all who knew her for her caring ways and kind heart.
A spring burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at P.O. Box 261; Potsdam, NY 13676 or to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave; Potsdam, NY 13676. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be made to Marcia Macey’s family online at www.garnerfh.com.
