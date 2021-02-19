Marcia M. Macey, 87, of Potsdam and formerly of Hannawa Falls

Marcia began her registered nursing career as a staff nurse at Springfield Hospital. When her family relocated to the North Country, she worked at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and later Canton-Potsdam hospital where she retired from nursing in the 1990′s. She later went back to work as a kitchen helper and delivery driver for the Office of the Aging Nutrition Center, Potsdam, and later cafeteria monitor for Lawrence Ave. Elementary School.