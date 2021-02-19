95 new COVID cases, 0 deaths reported in tri-county region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Meanwhile, another 95 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 57 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to date to 5,782.
The the death toll remains at 75.
Public Health reported 36 people are hospitalized and 638 cases are active.
To date, 5,069 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
No new COVID deaths were reported in Jefferson County Friday, meaning the death toll remains at 80.
The county reported 27 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, and 4,839 recoveries.
There are 275 people in mandatory isolation and 448 are in mandatory quarantine.
In all, Jefferson County has seen 5,217 cases of COVID since the pandemic began.
Lewis County
Eleven new COVID cases and no new deaths were reported in Lewis County on Friday.
There were a 7 people hospitalized due to coronavirus.
The county has reported 1,721 COVID cases and 1,595 recoveries since the pandemic began last March.
In Lewis County, 100 people are under isolation, 157 people are quarantined, and 26 people have died.
