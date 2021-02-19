Potsdam crews respond to water main break

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Update (11:30 p.m.) - Potsdam officials say residents no longer need to conserve water.
From earlier:
A water main break on outer Market Street in Potsdam has village officials asking residents to conserve water for Thursday night.
Village administrator Greg Thompson tells 7 News the water main break, which affects the entire village, could be fixed before 11 p.m.
Officials are also urging motorists to drive with caution on outer Market Street near the Burger King restaurant, where the break has occurred, as road conditions are icy.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.