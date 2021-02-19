Sheriff’s office warns of DMV scam

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officials are warning people to watch out for a phone scam going around in St. Lawrence County.
The sheriff’s office says it’s received several complaints of someone pretending to be with the state Department of Motor Vehicles and asking for people’s personal information.
The sheriff’s office says several numbers are associated with the scam, including 315-335-8124.
Officials say the scammer will claim your driver’s license is about to be suspended or revoked unless you either pay them or give personal information.
The sheriff’s office says to contact them if you receive one of these calls.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.