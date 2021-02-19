Snow Man Contest in St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The North Country Children’s Museum, in collaboration with the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce, St. Lawrence County Arts Council, Big Spoon Kitchen, and SUNY Potsdam, invites you to attend the 1st annual Snowman Festival in Downtown Potsdam.
Together, these organizations are creating a safe way for people to have some fun during the winter months in Potsdam while supporting downtown businesses. This event will take place on February 20 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm with an award ceremony to follow.
In case of extreme weather or not enough snow, the event will take place on February 27.
Snow will be relocated to Ives Park and arranged in socially distant workspaces where participants can use their creativity to build snow creatures. Organizers encourage individuals to dress warmly and bring any gear with them to construct their creatures! Cookies and hot chocolate will be provided to participants.
Participants must register online to participate and groups can only include other individuals living in the same household. Masks are required and
all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
Organizers encourage individuals to venture downtown following the event to check out the creations and support local businesses who have been greatly impacted by COVID-19.
