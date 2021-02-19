Visits can resume at NY nursing homes with rapid testing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that people will be allowed to visit loved ones in nursing homes.
He said the state Department of Health recommends visitors take a rapid test before entering nursing homes.
“DOH will provide those rapid tests to nursing homes cost-free. Rapid test is very quick. It’s not intrusive,” said Cuomo.
Guidance on visitations will be available beginning Monday. The DOH will allow the visits in accordance with federal guidelines.
Nursing homes across the state were first closed to visitors last March when the pandemic hit New York. Rules have been relaxed and tightened over the last year as the number of COVID cases in nursing homes fluctuated.
Cuomo’s announcement comes as he faces intense criticism over his handling of nursing home data pertaining to COVID-19 deaths.
